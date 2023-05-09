Left Menu

Soccer-Sampdoria seal relegation with 2-0 loss at Udinese

Sampdoria will play in Serie B next season after a 2-0 loss at Udinese on Monday sealed their relegation with four games remaining in the season.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 00:14 IST
Sampdoria will play in Serie B next season after a 2-0 loss at Udinese on Monday sealed their relegation with four games remaining in the season. Sampdoria are bottom of Serie A on 17 points, 13 points off 17th-placed Hellas Verona who won 1-0 at Lecce on Sunday.

Sampdoria, who won the Scudetto in 1991 and have clinched the Coppa Italia four times, were last relegated in 2010-11, returning to the Italian top flight a year later. Local rivals Genoa secured promotion to Serie A on Saturday after one season away.

