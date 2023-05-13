Prabhsimran's 103 propels Punjab Kings to 167/7 vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings rode on Prabhsimran Singh's 103, his first century in the IPL, to post 167 for seven against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (2/27, 3 overs) claimed the prized scalps of Shikhar Dhawan (7) and Liam Livingstone (4), while left-arm spinner Axar Patel (1/27) dismissed the in-form Jitesh Sharma (5) to give DC a perfect start after David Warner opted to bowl.

But Prabhsimran kept ticking along and hit 10 fours and six sixes in his 65-ball knock to help PBKS recover from being 45/3. Sam Curran (20) gave him the support in the middle overs to stich a 72-run (54 balls) partnership.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 103; Ishant Sharma 2/27).

