Left Menu

Tennis-Alcaraz says focus will not change as French Open top seed

Carlos Alcaraz said being the top seed at the French Open was "crazy", something he would not have believed years ago, but the Spaniard will not dwell too much on his position heading into the year's second Grand Slam.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2023 12:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 12:10 IST
Tennis-Alcaraz says focus will not change as French Open top seed
Carlos Alcaraz Image Credit: ANI

Carlos Alcaraz said being the top seed at the French Open was "crazy", something he would not have believed years ago, but the Spaniard will not dwell too much on his position heading into the year's second Grand Slam. Alcaraz, who turned 20 this month, captured the U.S. Open title in September to become the youngest man to top the world rankings. He will leapfrog Novak Djokovic into the number one spot again after the ongoing Italian Open.

He is also assured of top billing at the May 28-June 11 French Open. "It's great to be the number one seed at Roland Garros, in a Grand Slam, it's something crazy," Alcaraz said after his 6-4 6-1 victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Rome on Saturday. "I wouldn't have believed it years ago, but yes, I'm very happy.

"It doesn't change too much to be the number one or number two seed - I just focus on the tournament, on my game, on every match, and that's something that I try not to think about. "But of course, it's something great."

Alcaraz overcame an injury-hit start to 2023 and has already claimed four titles, including claycourt crowns in Buenos Aires, Barcelona and Madrid, to emerge as one of the top contenders for the trophy in Paris. "I grew up a lot in a year," Alcaraz said of his meteoric rise. "I have more experience. I have played great matches. I grew up thanks to that a lot. I'm more mature as well.

"I would say in just a year I'm a totally different player. I read the match better than last year. I would say this year is totally different for me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023