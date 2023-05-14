Left Menu

Pakistan Tests feature in Australian domestic cricket summer

The Australia men's cricket team's home Tests in the coming summer will be crammed into an unusually narrow window in December and January.

Australia will meet Pakistan in three Tests and the West Indies in two in the traditional school holiday period.

The Pakistan series will begin with a Test in Perth from December 14 to 18 followed by the traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30.

The New Year Test is set for the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, though Adelaide has also expressed interest in hosting the match.

Cricket Australia is expected to discuss hosting arrangement with the New South Wales state government.

Australia also will play the West Indies in three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals in February.

Australia's world champion women's team will open the summer program on October 1 with a T20 international against the West Indies, the same day as the high profile National Rugby League grand final.

The women will also play a test against South Africa at Perth from February 15 to 18. 

