Told Abhishek Sharma, I'm gonna hit you for a six: GT's Shubman Gill after century against SRH

Player of the Match in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill revealed that hitting six on Abhishek Sharma's ball was the most pleasing thing for him in the whole innings. Shubman Gill's century and Mohamad Shami's impressive performance with the ball clinched a 34-run victory for Gujarat Titans against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

"The six off Abhishek Sharma was the most pleasing thing for me. I told him that if you bowl to me I'm gonna hit you for a six," Shubman said in the post-match presentation. Shubman and Abhishek were part of the U19 world cup 2018 winning side. They also played together for Punjab in first-class cricket.

Shubman also said that he has smashed his maiden century against the team for which he had debuted for IPL, so life has come a full circle. "I made my IPL debut against SRH and got my first hundred against them, so life has come a full circle. Hopefully many more to come. It's all about the bowlers and situation and I don't dwell much on my last innings. It is important to focus on the situation in front," Shubman added.

With this win, Gujarat Titans became the first time to qualify for the playoffs. They have 18 points in the table with nine wins and four losses. While SRH is placed second last in the Table with eight points. They won four matches and lost eight.

Batting first, GT posted 188/9 with the help of Shubman Gill's brilliant IPL century. Young batter Sai Sudharsan also played a knock of 47. Bhuvneshwar Kumar performed exceptionally well, picking up five wickets by conceding 30 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen took one wicket each.

Chasing a total of 189, GT's opening bowling pair breathed fire in the opening pair as the duo of dismissed Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma respectively. SRH got off to a poor start as they were 45/4 after the end of the powerplay. Heinrich Klaasen's fighting knock of 64 off 44 balls did not cross the total as from the other end wickets were falling at regular intervals.

The SRH batting were restricted to 154/9, failing to chase down the total. Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma together picked eight wickets where they dismissed four batters each. Yash Dayal had also taken one scalp.

Shubman Gill was awarded with "Player of the Match" for his blistering knock of 101 off 58 balls. (ANI)

