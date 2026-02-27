Love as Technology: The Vision of Shekhar Natarajan
Shekhar Natarajan, a pioneer in AI and business transformation, draws on his mother's sacrifices to inspire his vision of Angelic Intelligence. He contrasts Silicon Valley's short-term goals with his philosophy of embedding ethics as the core of AI architecture, aiming to build systems that see and value every individual.
Shekhar Natarajan, an innovator with over seventy patents and a track record of transforming Walmart's grocery operations, traces his journey back to the humble sacrifices of his mother, who pawned her wedding ring to fund his education. This foundational support has inspired Natarajan's mission to integrate ethics deeply into artificial intelligence systems.
Natarajan critiques the AI industry for treating ethics as an afterthought. He proposes 'Angelic Intelligence,' where virtues are embedded within AI's architecture. Drawing from global ethical traditions, he believes technology should aim to dignify humanity rather than solely optimize efficiency and economic return.
As Natarajan prepares to address global forums, he emphasizes the disparity between the long-term vision needed for truly transformative AI and the short-term focus prevalent in Silicon Valley. His personal and professional journey underscores the potential of technology to recognize and uplift individuals, inspired by enduring sacrifices of everyday people.
