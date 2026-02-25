Left Menu

Angelic Intelligence: Shekhar Natarajan's Paradigm-Shifting Vision for AI

Shekhar Natarajan, Founder and CEO of Orchestro.AI, presents 'Angelic Intelligence,' a groundbreaking AI framework, at the AI Summit. Positioned against reactive AI governance, his idea emphasizes embedding virtue into AI's architecture. The proposal, rooted in non-Western philosophy, is gaining significant traction globally and reshaping AI ethics discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:47 IST
How Shekhar Natarajan's 'Angelic Intelligence' -- born from Indian philosophy, poverty, and a mother's sacrifice -- is reshaping the global conversation on AI from the UK to Davos to New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Shekhar Natarajan, the Founder and CEO of Orchestro.AI, captured international attention at the recent AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam. His presentation on 'Angelic Intelligence,' an AI framework, challenged current governance models by proposing ethical AI architecture rooted in virtue, not post-construction regulations.

Natarajan argues that existing AI governance is reactive. Instead, his framework employs 27 'Digital Angels' that embed virtues from global wisdom traditions directly into AI systems. This approach raises profound questions about AI design, moving the conversation from regulation to a redesign of ethical architecture.

With endorsements from UK institutions and a significant online following, Natarajan's influence is expanding. His work stands as a call for systemic change, advocating for AI designed with compassion at its core—representing a shift in both ethical framing and engineering standards.

