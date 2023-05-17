Italian Open: Swiatek marches to QFs, Kalinina, Kudermetova advance to semis

Number one seed Iga Swiatek overcame a rain delay to march into her third straight quarterfinal of the Italian Open, defeating Number 21 seed Donna Vekic in their round of 16 match on Tuesday. Swiatek overcame her opponent by 6-3, 6-4 to set up an exciting clash with Elena Rybakina for Thursday.

The two-time defending champion has won 14 successive matches, 24 straight sets at the Foro Italico. The last player to win a set against her was Barbora Krejcikova during the third round of the 2021 edition of the tournament. Also, Swiatek's last defeat in the tournament was against Arantxa Rus back in the first round of the 2020 edition. In the Open Era, only five other players have won 14 or more consecutive matches in Rome. Swiatek succeeds Chris Evert, Conchita Martinez, Gabriela Sabatini, Maria Sharapova, and Serena Williams.

Swiatek's record against Vekic has improved to 4-0. This also marked their first clay court match. On her upcoming match against Rybakina, Swiatek said that she does not look at herself as an underdog or a favourite.

"I would say for now I do not have any mindset," she told the media after defeating Vekic as quoted by WTA. "I would say it is kind of neutral. I just want to treat this match as any other one. Coming back to my previous matches against Elena, it does not make sense. It was on hard court. I know how I felt. This time I don't have any expectations. I am just going to come out and play the best game possible," added Swiatek.

Earlier, the world number 47 Anhelina Kalinina also registered one of the biggest wins of her career by defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-7(2), 7-6(6), 6-3 to move to the semifinals. The match lasted 3 hours and 41 minutes and was the biggest of the 2023 WTA Tour season. "It feels great, but I can't feel my body or my legs," Kalinina said after her win.

"I think it was the longest match of my career. thanks to my coach and thanks to my fitness coach because this win is not my win. My part is 50 per cent and 50 per cent is my fitness coach," added the player. Kalinina will lock horns with world number 12 Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals on Friday. Veronika defeated world number 21 Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to make it to her second successive semifinal at WTA 1000 events.

Paula Badosa became the quarterfinalist at the tournament with a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2 win over Karolina Muchova on Tuesday. (ANI)

