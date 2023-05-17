Left Menu

Kenyan distance runner Rhonex Kipruto suspended for suspected doping

The biological passport can detect possible irregularities in blood values assessed over time without an athlete testing positive for a banned substance.Kipruto was only 19 when he finished third in the 10,000 at the 2019 worlds in Doha, Qatar.

PTI | Monaco | Updated: 17-05-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 16:01 IST
Kenyan distance runner Rhonex Kipruto suspended for suspected doping
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Kenyan distance runner Rhonex Kipruto, who won a bronze medal in the 10,000-meter race at the 2019 world championships, has been suspended for suspected doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Wednesday.

Kipruto has been notified of a charge relating to irregularities in his athlete biological passport, the AIU said. The biological passport can detect possible irregularities in blood values assessed over time without an athlete testing positive for a banned substance.

Kipruto was only 19 when he finished third in the 10,000 at the 2019 worlds in Doha, Qatar. The race was won by Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda.

Months later, Kipruto set a record time for a 10-kilometer road race in Valencia, Spain, and went on to place ninth in the 10,000 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023