Lucknow Super Gaints to wear Mohun Bagan Football Club-inspired jersey

Lucknow Super Giants will be wearing Mohun Bagan Football Club-inspired jersey in their last league match of the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 20. The announcement was made at RPSG House in Kolkata in the presence of LSG stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya and wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran. Mr, Sanjeev Goenka who is the owner of LSG and is a major stakeholder in Mohun Bagan Football Club, took the initiative and went on to reveal that LSG will pay tribute to Mohun Bagan.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 19:20 IST
Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran (Twitter: Photo/LucknowIPL). Image Credit: ANI
Lucknow Super Giants will wear Mohun Bagan Football Club-inspired jersey in their last league match of the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 20. The announcement was made at RPSG House in Kolkata in the presence of LSG stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya and wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran.

Sanjeev Goenka, who is the owner of LSG and also of Mohun Bagan Football Club, said LSG will pay tribute to Mohun Bagan. In the press conference in which the jersey was shown, Sanjeev Goenka said, "It is our way of paying respect to the legacy of Mohun Bagan and to the legacy of our city. Mohun Bagan is an institution, and we are paying tribute to the century-old institution this Saturday when we will play against KKR. We will don the iconic Green and Maroon of Mohun Bagan this Saturday," Goenka said.

"Not just Mohun Bagan fans, but hope all the residents of Kolkata will support us. For us, Kolkata is our home right. So, as much support as we can get, that's what we would ask for," he added. The club will be renamed Mohun Bagan Super Giant on June 1, 2023.

Mohun Bagan SG, commonly known as Mohun Bagan Super Giant, is an Indian professional football club based in Kolkata. The club competes in the Indian Super League, the top flight of Indian football since 2020-21. Lucknow Super Giants are currently in the third position in the IPL league table. Having played 13 matches, they have managed to win seven and lost five. They have 15 points on board and if they win against KKR they will move to the second position and might even secure qualification into the IPL Play-off. (ANI)

