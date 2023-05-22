Left Menu

Soccer-Messi to lead Argentina in friendly against Australia in China

(Changes media identifier, adds background, fan reaction) BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - Argentina captain Lionel Messi will lead his side against Australia in a friendly in Beijing next month with his first visit to China in six years set to spark a mass scramble for tickets.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 09:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 09:05 IST
Soccer-Messi to lead Argentina in friendly against Australia in China

(Changes media identifier, adds background, fan reaction) BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) -

Argentina captain Lionel Messi will lead his side against Australia in a friendly in Beijing next month with his first visit to China in six years set to spark a mass scramble for tickets. The Argentina embassy in China said on Monday that the World Cup winners would play Australia on June 15, bringing Messi to the country for the first time since 2017.

It will mark the seventh time the 35-year-old has visited China and comes at a time when his future at Paris Saint-Germain is the subject of intense speculation. A source close to the player has told Reuters he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season. Messi has received a fervent welcome on each of his previous visits to China, which has a huge soccer fan base despite the struggles of the men's national team.

Since his first China trip in 2005, Messi has played for Argentina or his former club Barcelona in friendlies. The Spanish side beat Beijing Guoan 3-0 in a friendly in 2010. News of the match against the Socceroos quickly went viral on Chinese social media, with many fans voicing eagerness to watch the game.

"If I can get a ticket, I wouldn't mind not having a girlfriend for a whole year," one fan quipped on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023