"This was probably my best innings so far in IPL," Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shubman Gill labelled his knock of 129(60) as the best innings he has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after GT's 62-run victory against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. It was a Gill 'show' throughout in the first innings as the 23-year-old made the MI bowlers dance to his tune throughout his knock. His impressive effort with the bat turned out to be the deciding factor in the Qualifier 2.

"I think this was probably my best innings so far in the IPL," Gill said after the match. Gill has showcased impressive form throughout the IPL 2023 and he is leading the race for the Orange Cap with 851 runs in his name.

The young player went on to reveal the approach that has worked in his favour and has established him as one of the most formidable batters IPL has seen in the past few years. "For me, it is playing ball to ball, over to over. The over where I hit three sixes gave me the momentum to go big. That's when I realised it could be my day. It was a good wicket to bat on as well. Not a conscious decision, you keep inventing as a batter but for me the belief is more important."

"I have worked on a few areas and made technical changes ahead of the NZ series after the T20I World Cup. Expectations are something that follow you outside the ropes, but once you step on the field it is all about trying how to contribute for the team," Gill added. Gill's success with the bat in the bat was foreshadowed throughout 2023. He displayed some terrific skills against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia. His double century (208) against New Zealand and century against Sri Lanka (116) at the beginning of 2023 indicated a storm that was about to unfold this year.

"I am coming off a good international season as well. Had a good season last time as well. When I start well, I feel confident I can score well. From the last WI tour, I think I have shifted a gear, I got injured before the last IPL but I have been working on my game," Gill said. Gill will now be keen to help GT defend their IPL title against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

