Zeeshan gets ITF Coaches Award

Indian tennis great and Asian Games gold medallist, Zeeshan Ali on Saturday received the ITF Coaches Award for his long and outstanding contribution to the sport.

Zeeshan, who took up coaching after his illustrious playing days and has been serving India's Davis Cup team since 2013, received the ITF award for his contribution to ''tennis teaching both nationally and internationally''.

''Syed Zeeshan Ali was honoured with an award for services to the game in the coaches category for his long and outstanding contribution to tennis teaching both nationally and internationally and we congratulate him on receiving the award,'' ITF chief David Haggerty wrote in a letter to All India Tennis Association.

Zeeshan, who played Davis Cup for more than eight years and represented India at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, won gold at the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima.

He had a career-high ATP ranking of 126 in December 1988.

The seven-time national champion was also the Asian junior champion and world junior No. 2.

The ITF Awards for Services to the Game are distributed annually to those who have rendered long and distinguished services to the game of tennis in a range of categories.

During his more than 27-year-long coaching stint, Zeeshan has worked at some of the top tennis academies in the world, including Europe, USA, Australia and the Middle East. He was also the Davis Cup coach of the UAE for three years.

In 2012, Zeeshan returned to India, where he started his academy, ZATA, in Bangalore. He was appointed the Davis Cup coach of India in 2013.

In 2020, Zeeshan moved to Delhi and was later appointed as the national coach and director of tennis at the National Tennis Centre that identifies, works and supports junior men's and women's tennis.

Zeeshan also holds the certificate of 'Professional', the highest coaching certificate given by the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR).

He was also the captain and coach of the Indian tennis team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The 53-year-old was also the coach during the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games where India won gold, silver and bronze medals.

Ever since his return to India, Zeeshan has produced many national champions.

He is also the recipient of the ITF International Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Mother Teresa International Award for Sports and 'Bengal's Pride' given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

