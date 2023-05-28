Sports News Roundup: Overturned DP helps Marlins beat Angels; Roglic becomes first Slovenian to win Giro d'Italia and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Roglic becomes first Slovenian to win Giro d'Italia

Primoz Roglic became the first Slovenian winner of the Giro d'Italia when he retained the overall lead after Sunday's 21st and final stage in Rome, a day after he ousted Geraint Thomas from the maglia rosa in a dramatic time trial. The 33-year-old seized the pink jersey with a powerful performance in Saturday's penultimate stage and finished Sunday's ceremonial 126-km flat run safely in the bunch to clinch the victory.

Tennis-Tsitsipas banks on wine, baguettes, Alcaraz-style smiles for Paris success

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas will be downing red wine, munching on baguettes and smiling a lot in Paris, hoping this will lead to success at the French Open, he said on Sunday.

The Greek, known for his occasional outbursts during matches even directed at his own team, said he was a great admirer of top seed Carlos Alcaraz's sunny approach to the game.

Ice Hockey-Latvia beat U.S. to claim historic World Championship bronze

Latvia won their first ice hockey World Championship medal on Sunday after holding on for a 4-3 win over the United States in Tampere to claim bronze. Kristians Rubins was Latvia's hero, scoring a late equaliser and a sudden-death winner to complete a turnaround in front of a packed Nokia Arena.

Wrestling-Top Indian wrestlers detained as protest against federation chief intensifies

Several of India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, were detained by police on Sunday as they intensified their protest demanding the arrest of their federation chief over sexual harassment allegations. The wrestlers originally hit the street in January demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied allegations of sexually harassing several female athletes.

Soccer-Ronaldo ends disappointing debut season in Saudi empty-handed

Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr could not resist the temptation to sign five-times Ballon D'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in January, but although the prolific Portuguese forward scored an impressive number of goals, they finished the season empty-handed. Ronaldo's hopes of silverware ended on Saturday as Al-Ittihad clinched the league title for the first time since 2009 with one match to spare.

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico in intensive care after riding accident

Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in intensive care following a riding accident, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday. The Ligue 1 champions confirmed Spanish media reports that Rico, PSG's second-choice keeper, is in the ICU at Sevilla's Virgen del Rocio hospital.

Tennis-Men again given prime time exposure in French Open's first night session

French Open organisers were again opting to give men prime time billing at the claycourt major, and overlooking women's matches, as Italian Jannik Sinner's first round outing was scheduled for Monday's evening session on Court Philippe Chatrier. French fifth seed Caroline Garcia's popularity has grown since she reached the U.S. Open semi-finals last September -- hence she seemed to be a prime candidate to be given top billing on the opening night session of this year's tournament - but officials thought otherwise.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Monaco to make it six out of six for Red Bull

Double world champion Max Verstappen led a soggy and slippery Monaco Grand Prix from start to finish on Sunday to stretch his Formula One lead to 39 points and earn Red Bull a sixth win in as many races this season. In a race livened up by a downpour after a processional 51 laps in dry conditions, Spaniard Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin but a massive 27.9 seconds behind at the chequered flag.

MLB roundup: Overturned DP helps Marlins beat Angels

A replay review and overturned call helped key a four-run 10th inning that propelled the Miami Marlins to an 8-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Marlins took a 5-4 lead in the 10th and loaded the bases with one out. However, the Angels appeared to get out of the jam on a pitcher-to-catcher-to-first double play. On a Marlins review, the catcher's foot was not on home plate as he fielded the throw. A run scored to make it 6-4, and with the inning extended, Garrett Hampson followed with a two-run single.

Tennis-Sabalenka surges, Kostyuk urges stronger anti-war stance after French Open boos

The fickle Paris crowd made themselves heard on the opening day of the French Open as they booed when Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands after her first-round defeat by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Sunday. Stefanos Tsitsipas, the runner-up in Paris in 2021, was dragged into a dogfight by Czech Jiri Vesely before advancing in four sets and seeds Karen Khachanov and Hubert Hurkacz also reached the second round.

(With inputs from agencies.)