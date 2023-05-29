Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea name former Spurs boss Pochettino as new permanent manager

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 17:32 IST
Representative image

Chelsea have named former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach from next season, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"The Argentine will begin his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with a club option of a further year," Chelsea said in a statement.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

