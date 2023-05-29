Soccer-Chelsea name former Spurs boss Pochettino as new permanent manager

Chelsea have named former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach from next season, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"The Argentine will begin his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with a club option of a further year," Chelsea said in a statement.

