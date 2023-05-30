Left Menu

Post-soccer match brawl in Germany leaves teen with life-threatening injuries; 16-year-old detained

A 15-year-old soccer player has been hospitalized with life-threatening brain injuries after being struck by an opposing player in a post-match fight during an international youth tournament in Germany. A 16-year-old from a French team was jailed pending further investigation by a judge in Frankfurt, where the match against a team from Berlin took place on Sunday.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 30-05-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 18:45 IST
Post-soccer match brawl in Germany leaves teen with life-threatening injuries; 16-year-old detained

A 15-year-old soccer player has been hospitalized with life-threatening brain injuries after being struck by an opposing player in a post-match fight during an international youth tournament in Germany. A 16-year-old from a French team was jailed pending further investigation by a judge in Frankfurt, where the match against a team from Berlin took place on Sunday. Frankfurt police said in a statement Tuesday that a scuffle broke out between players after the final whistle and escalated into punches being thrown. The victim was struck in the head or neck area and collapsed, police said. He was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and taken to a hospital.

Police are asking witnesses who may have video of the incident to contact police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023