Left Menu

We could face sort of similarities at Oval to what we had in India: Smith on potential spin threat ahead of WTC final

Australias batting mainstay Steve Smith is expecting batting friendly conditions at the The Oval for the World Test Championship final but feels they could face India like conditions as the game goes on. Should be an absolute cracker, Smith told cricket.com.au ahead of the final beginning June 7.Australia recently lost the Test series in India 1-2 though their spin play improved as the series progressed.

PTI | London | Updated: 31-05-2023 10:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 10:15 IST
We could face sort of similarities at Oval to what we had in India: Smith on potential spin threat ahead of WTC final
Steve Smith. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Australia's batting mainstay Steve Smith is expecting batting friendly conditions at the The Oval for the World Test Championship final but feels they could face India like conditions as the game goes on. The venue offers one of the best batting conditions in the UK with true pace and bounce. India are expected to play their frontline spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in their bid to make the most of the conditions.

''The Oval can present itself with some spin occasionally particularly as the game wears on so we could face some sort of similarities to what we had in India at certain stages of the game. ''But The Oval is a wonderful place to play cricket in. Lightening fast outfield, the square goes whole way across the ground so it is a nice place to bat when you get in and has some decent pace and bounce for an English surface. Should be an absolute cracker,'' Smith told cricket.com.au ahead of the final beginning June 7.

Australia recently lost the Test series in India 1-2 though their spin play improved as the series progressed. Smith was the captain when the team won the third Test in Indore.

''The WTC is a great initiative. It gives every game we play a lot of relevance and for us to have qualified on top and face India in the final is incredibly exciting. It is going to be India and us at the Oval. ''I am sure there will be plenty of fans out there, probably more Indian than Australian but I am sure it is going to be great fun and guys are looking forward to it,'' he said. Smith is among the Australian batters who played county cricket in England as part of the preparations for the WTC final and subsequent Ashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023