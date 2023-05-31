Left Menu

Beyonce fans spare no cost for Renaissance tour

"After that I had this will to live, to go out there and do things I have never done before." Janny splurged 6,000 reais ($1,199.21) for her first flight, on top of 5,000 reais for Club Renaissance tickets in Frankfurt, Germany.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 23:03 IST
Beyonce fans spare no cost for Renaissance tour

Beyoncé's fans, collectively known as the "BeyHive," are going savage to catch a glimpse of her during her "Renaissance World Tour".

Money and distance are no object when your idol beckons in 57 concerts across 40 cities in North America and 14 across Europe. Jimmy Long of San Francisco flew to Stockholm for the May 10 opening show after finding $370 front-section "Club Renaissance" seats - a bargain compared to similar U.S.-based tickets costing $1,200 or more.

"I texted my boyfriend, 'Do you wanna go to Sweden? Yes, or no? We have 9 minutes to decide.'" England-based Ayo Awokoya was uplifted despite enduring an arduous Manchester-London train ride that lasted six hours instead of 4-1/2 hours.

"When I got there it felt like an incredibly great experience," she said. Beyonce awakened some to life's priorities.

"Teachers had such a hard time and I lost people in my family" in the pandemic, said Janny Nascimento, a primary school teacher in Rio de Janeiro. "After that I had this will to live, to go out there and do things I have never done before." Janny splurged 6,000 reais ($1,199.21) for her first flight, on top of 5,000 reais for Club Renaissance tickets in Frankfurt, Germany. ($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023