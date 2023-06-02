"Manchester United are a different team now," says Pep Guardiola ahead of FA Cup Final

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played tomorrow at Wembley Stadium. Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola said that Manchester United are a different team now compared to the start of the season. Manchester United will be looking to win their second title this season, as they won the Carabao Cup in March.

In the pre-match conference, Manchester City's manager said, "The final is special. Manchester United are a different team to what we faced at the start of the season. They have improved and so has their quality", as per Sky Sports. He added, "Finals are about how you play in the moment, not what you've done in the past, but how you do individually as a team. It's not important to think about the past or many years ago, it's one game. We have to do our best."

Guardiola also spoke about playing in the FA Cup final, he said, "It's the final of the FA Cup and it's a pleasure to be here. It's a final so nothing else. It should be good for us if we have to think about what we have to do to win one game - nothing changes to analysing the strength of our opponents and the weaknesses they have. It's a football game, we can't control what happens outside", as per Sky Sports. On the team updates he said, "Squad is more or less fine ahead of the FA Cup final. Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne have trained well since returning this week."

Manchester City received good news on the injury front this week as Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji returned to training. Pep Guardiola says deputy goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will start for Man City in the FA Cup final, as per Sky Sports.

The quartet had been left in Manchester for City's final game of the season at Brentford, but could now be in line to return at Wembley for the FA Cup final as City close in on the treble. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)