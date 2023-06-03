Soccer-Man City's Gundogan scores fastest FA Cup final goal

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history to put his side ahead after 13 seconds against Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday. City captain Gundogan thumped an unstoppable volley past David de Gea after Erling Haaland flicked on a goal kick.

The previous record was held by Louis Saha who scored after 25 seconds for Everton in the 2009 Cup final against Chelsea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)