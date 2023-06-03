Man City's Gundogan scores inside 13 seconds for quickest goal in an FA Cup final
PTI | London | Updated: 03-06-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 20:20 IST
Ilkay Gundogan has scored the quickest goal in FA Cup final history, giving Manchester City the lead against Manchester United inside 13 seconds on Saturday.
Gundogan sent a dipping volley from the edge of the area past United goalkeeper David De Gea at Wembley Stadium.
The previous fastest goal in a final was by Louis Saha for Everton in the 2009 final against Chelsea. That was 25 seconds.
It is the 142nd FA Cup final.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
