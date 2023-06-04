Soccer-Benzema leaves Real Madrid after 14-year career

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid as a free agent in the close season after 14 trophy-laden years, the club said on Sunday.

"Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behavior and professionalism, and has represented the values ​​of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future," the club said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)