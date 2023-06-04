Soccer-Benzema leaves Real Madrid after 14-year career
Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 15:32 IST
Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid as a free agent in the close season after 14 trophy-laden years, the club said on Sunday.
"Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behavior and professionalism, and has represented the values of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future," the club said.
