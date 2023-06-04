Left Menu

Karim Benzema won't stay with Real Madrid next season

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 04-06-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 16:03 IST
Karim Benzema Image Credit: Wikipedia
Karim Benzema will not have his contract renewed with Real Madrid next season, the club said Sunday.

Real Madrid said it reached an agreement with the French striker to “put an end to his brilliant and unforgettable” stint with the club.

The announcement comes amid reports that Benzema will play in Saudi Arabia.

Benzema had been with Madrid since 2009, playing 14 seasons with the club. He helped Madrid win 25 titles, a record for any player with the Spanish powerhouse.

Among his titles were five Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups and four Spanish leagues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

