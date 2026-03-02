Atletico Madrid Eyes Copa del Rey Glory as Simeone Strategizes

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has called for a disciplined strategy as his team prepares for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona, despite holding a 4-0 advantage from the first leg.

Simeone emphasized the need to be cautious against Barcelona, who have been performing admirably, especially with the recent stellar performances from players like Lamine Yamal.

As the season progresses, Simeone expressed satisfaction at Atletico's contention for multiple trophies, highlighting the competitive spirit and ambition driving the team forward.

