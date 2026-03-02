Atletico Madrid Eyes Copa del Rey Glory as Simeone Strategizes
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone discusses the strategic approach needed for the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Barcelona, despite a 4-0 lead. Simeone anticipates a challenging match against Barcelona, who recently scored a hat-trick. He embraces the competitiveness of fighting for multiple trophies this season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:30 IST
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has called for a disciplined strategy as his team prepares for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona, despite holding a 4-0 advantage from the first leg.
Simeone emphasized the need to be cautious against Barcelona, who have been performing admirably, especially with the recent stellar performances from players like Lamine Yamal.
As the season progresses, Simeone expressed satisfaction at Atletico's contention for multiple trophies, highlighting the competitive spirit and ambition driving the team forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Samson's Heroics Propel India to T20 World Cup Semi-Finals
Sanju Samson's Stellar Knock Propels India to T20 World Cup Semi-finals
India's Thrilling Victory Over West Indies Secures T20 World Cup Semi-Final Berth
Crucial T20 Face-Off: New Zealand's Semi-Final Dream Hangs in the Balance
South Africa Charge Towards T20 World Cup Semi-Finals with Dominant Win