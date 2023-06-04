HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open on Sunday (times GMT): 1442 DJOKOVIC DISPATCHES VARILLAS IN STRAIGHT SETS

Former world number one Novak Djokovic moved into the quarter-finals of the French Open for a record 17th time with a clinical 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in an hour and 57 minutes. Djokovic will next face Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov.

1439 MUCHOVA DOWNS AVANESYAN Karolina Muchova claimed a 6-4 6-3 win over Russian lucky loser Elina Avanesyan to progress to the quarter-finals, where the Czech will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

1245 KHACHANOV PREVAILS OVER SONEGO Khachanov, a semi-finalist in the last two Grand Slams, recovered from a set down to clinch a 1-6 6-4 7-6(6) 6-1 victory over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

1222 PAVLYUCHENKOVA SEES OFF MERTENS Pavlyuchenkova, a 2021 finalist, fought back from the brink to earn an impressive 3-6 7-6(3) 6-3 comeback win over Belgian 28th seed Elise Mertens to reach the quarter-finals.

Mertens was 4-1 up in the second set but then struggled to deal with Pavlyuchenkova's relentless power as the Russian prevailed in a tiebreak and cruised through the decider, sealing the win after more than three hours on court. 1120 KATO AND SUTJIADI DISQUALIFIED FROM WOMEN'S DOUBLES

Japan's Miyu Kato and Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from their third-round doubles match against Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo. The pair were a set down but 3-1 up in the second when Kato struck a ball towards the opposite end of the court between points, accidentally hitting a ball girl in the chest and leaving her in distress.

The player apologised and was initially given a warning by the umpire but protests from Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo led to a default for Sutjiadi and Kato, who was in tears as she left the court. 0911 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F).

