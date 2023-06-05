Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek can set up a rematch of last year's final in Paris
This time, they would meet in the quarterfinals.Swiatek is a 22-year-old from Poland. Gauff, in contrast, has dropped two sets, including during a 6-7 5, 6-1, 6-1 victory over 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the third round Saturday.
- Country:
- France
Coco Gauff can get another shot at Iga Swiatek in the French Open. Each just needs to win one more match.
A year ago at Roland Garros, Swiatek defeated Gauff for the championship at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. This time, they would meet in the quarterfinals.
Swiatek is a 22-year-old from Poland. Gauff is a 19-year-old from the United States.
On Monday, No. 1 seed Swiatek will face Lesia Tsurenko at Court Suzanne Lenglen, while No. 6 Gauff's fourth-round match comes against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at Court Philippe Chatrier.
Swiatek certainly has had a smoother path so far: She won all three of her matches in Week 1 in straight sets, and four of those sets ended 6-0. Gauff, in contrast, has dropped two sets, including during a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 victory over 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the third round Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Northern European defense ministers in Poland to discuss regional security, upcoming NATO summit
FEATURE-Poland opens one border to refugees, closes another
Strategic partners Poland and Ukraine spar over painful past
Poland in talks to buy Swedish early warning aircraft, minister says
Poland in talks to buy Swedish early warning aircraft, minister says