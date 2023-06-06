Left Menu

Nacho and Ansu Fati replace David García and Nico Williams on Spain's national team

Williams was replaced in the second half of Athletic Bilbaos game at Real Madrid.Spain begins preparations Friday for its Nations League semifinal match against Italy on June 15 in the Netherlands. The final is June 18 in Rotterdam.Williams older brother Iaki Williams, who also plays for Athletic Bilbao, wont join Ghanas national team because of a knee problem.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 06-06-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 09:17 IST
Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernández and Barcelona forward Ansu Fati were called up for Spain's national team to replace injured players David García and Nico Williams ahead of the Nations League final four.

García got injured early in Osasuna's match against Girona on the final day of the Spanish league on Sunday. Williams was replaced in the second half of Athletic Bilbao's game at Real Madrid.

Spain begins preparations Friday for its Nations League semifinal match against Italy on June 15 in the Netherlands. Croatia plays the Netherlands in the other last-four match. The final is June 18 in Rotterdam.

Williams' older brother Iñaki Williams, who also plays for Athletic Bilbao, won't join Ghana's national team because of a knee problem. Iñaki Williams opted to play for Ghana instead of Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

