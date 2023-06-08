Durand Cup 2023 football tournament to kick off from August 3

The organising committee announced on Wednesday that the Durand Cup football event will take place from August 3 to September 3. The Durand Cup, the oldest football competition in Asia, will be played in its 132nd edition at four different locations: Guwahati and Kokrajhar in Assam, Shillong in Meghalaya, and Kolkata in West Bengal, as per Olympics.com.

The annual domestic football game kicks off the domestic football season in India. The West Bengal clubs have dominated the Durand Cup since its establishment in 1888. The most successful teams are Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, who have each won the Durand Cup 16 times.

Mohun Bagan (1963, 1964, 1965 and 1984, 1985, 1986) and East Bengal (1989, 1990, 1991) also have the record for most consecutive wins - four. The reigning Durand Cup champion is Bengaluru FC. Last year, Mumbai City FC lost to Sunil Chhetri-led side 2-1 in the championship game in Kolkata.

The Durand Cup 2022 saw participation from 20 different teams. (ANI)

