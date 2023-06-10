Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finishes third in prestigious Diamond League Meet in Paris
PTI | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 10:02 IST
- Country:
- France
Top Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar secured a creditable third place in the Paris Diamond League with a jump of 8.09m, his maiden podium finish in the prestigious one-day meeting series.
Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sreeshankar achieved his best jump of the day in his third attempt on Friday night.
Olympic Champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece and Simon Ehammer (Switzerland) finished ahead of Sreeshankar with jumps of 8.13m and 8.11m respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj receives Dag Hammarskjold Medal in honour of 3 Indian UN peacekeepers who died in DRC and Iraq
Indian national jailed for cheating Singapore construction company of SGD 5.1 million
Indian manufacturing can meet US demands as it looks beyond China: Indian-American entrepreneur
India likely to see listing of four REITs in next 18 months; property stalwart Anshuman Magazine bullish on Indian prosperity
Why does Congress 'hate' Indian culture so much: Amit Shah on Sengol controversy