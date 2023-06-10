Left Menu

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finishes third in prestigious Diamond League Meet in Paris

Updated: 10-06-2023 10:06 IST
Top Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar secured a creditable third place in the Paris Diamond League with a jump of 8.09m, his maiden podium finish in the prestigious one-day meeting series.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sreeshankar achieved his best jump of the day in his third attempt on Friday night.

Olympic Champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece and Simon Ehammer (Switzerland) finished ahead of Sreeshankar with jumps of 8.13m and 8.11m respectively.

