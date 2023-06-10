Left Menu

Indian women's hockey team to tour Germany, Spain in Asian Games build-up

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 10:21 IST
Indian women's hockey team to tour Germany, Spain in Asian Games build-up
The Indian women's hockey team will head to Germany and Spain for training and an invitational tournament next month as part of its preparation for the Asia Games in September-October. The Indian women will first train in Russelsheim, Frankfurt followed by a series of Test matches against the German and Chinese national teams during their week-long tour from July 12.

Post this exposure tour in Germany, the team will travel to Terrassa, Spain to play a four-nation tournament against South Africa, England and Spain before heading back to the country.

The German tour is set to help the Indian team prepare for the Asian Games, which is also a qualification event for next year's Paris Olympics.

The Asian Games, which was postponed last year, will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. The international exposure tour is funded under the Sports Ministry's assistance to the National Sports Federation scheme and will cover the team and the support staff's air travel costs, visa fees, boarding and lodging, food expenses, local transportation, and other costs the team might incur.

