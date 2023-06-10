Left Menu

NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vanquishes Miami Heat in Game 4

Both teams were evenly placed in the fourth quarter at 22-22. Denver Nuggets won the match 108-95

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 16:55 IST
NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vanquishes Miami Heat in Game 4
Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic (Twitter: Photo/nuggets). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Denver Nuggets defeated Miami Heat 108-95 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the FTX Arena in Miami on Saturday. After the win in Game 4, Denver Nuggets are 3-1 up in the seven-game final series. They need to win one more match to clinch their first-ever NBA championship title. Miami Heat have to win the remaining three games of the seven-match final series to claim the title.

In the first quarter of the game, both teams played defensively. Miami Heat managed to win the first quarter by just one point and the score was 21-20. In the second quarter, Denver Nuggets changed their tactics and went on to play offensive basketball. Miami Heat looked to match their stride but couldn't. Denver Nuggets won the second quarter 35-30.

Denver Nuggets continued their good run in the third quarter winning 31-22. Both teams were evenly placed in the fourth quarter at 22-22. Denver Nuggets won the match 108-95.

Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic scored 23 points with 12 rebounds and four assists. Aaron Gordon netted 27 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Jamal Murray scored 15 points with three rebounds and 12 assists. Bruce Brown Jr netted 21 points with four rebounds and two assists. Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler scored 25 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. Bam Adebayo netted 20 points with 11 rebounds and three assists. Kyle Lowry scored 13 points with three rebounds and seven assists.

Game 5 of the NBA finals will be played on Tuesday. If Denver Nuggets win this match, they will be crowned NBA Champions for the first time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023