NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vanquishes Miami Heat in Game 4

Denver Nuggets defeated Miami Heat 108-95 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the FTX Arena in Miami on Saturday. After the win in Game 4, Denver Nuggets are 3-1 up in the seven-game final series. They need to win one more match to clinch their first-ever NBA championship title. Miami Heat have to win the remaining three games of the seven-match final series to claim the title.

In the first quarter of the game, both teams played defensively. Miami Heat managed to win the first quarter by just one point and the score was 21-20. In the second quarter, Denver Nuggets changed their tactics and went on to play offensive basketball. Miami Heat looked to match their stride but couldn't. Denver Nuggets won the second quarter 35-30.

Denver Nuggets continued their good run in the third quarter winning 31-22. Both teams were evenly placed in the fourth quarter at 22-22. Denver Nuggets won the match 108-95.

Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic scored 23 points with 12 rebounds and four assists. Aaron Gordon netted 27 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Jamal Murray scored 15 points with three rebounds and 12 assists. Bruce Brown Jr netted 21 points with four rebounds and two assists. Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler scored 25 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. Bam Adebayo netted 20 points with 11 rebounds and three assists. Kyle Lowry scored 13 points with three rebounds and seven assists.

Game 5 of the NBA finals will be played on Tuesday. If Denver Nuggets win this match, they will be crowned NBA Champions for the first time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)