WTC final Scoreboard: India vs Australia, Tea Day 4

Scoreboard at tea on day four of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia here on Saturday.
Australia: 469 all out and 270/8 decl India 1st Innings: 296 all out India 2nd Innings: Rohit Sharma batting 22 Shubman Gill c Green b Boland 18 Extras (NB-1) 1 Fall of wickets: 1-41.
Bowling: Pat Cummins 3-0-18-0, Scott Boland 3.1-10-10-1, Mitchell Starc 1-0-13-0.
