Left Menu

WTC final Scoreboard: India vs Australia, Tea Day 4

PTI | London | Updated: 10-06-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 19:47 IST
WTC final Scoreboard: India vs Australia, Tea Day 4
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard at tea on day four of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia: 469 all out and 270/8 decl India 1st Innings: 296 all out India 2nd Innings: Rohit Sharma batting 22 Shubman Gill c Green b Boland 18 Extras (NB-1) 1 Fall of wickets: 1-41.

Bowling: Pat Cummins 3-0-18-0, Scott Boland 3.1-10-10-1, Mitchell Starc 1-0-13-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023