Golf-Clark leads at turn, McIlroy chasing at U.S. Open

American Wyndham Clark held a one stroke lead over Rory McIlroy while Rickie Fowler struggled as the last pair made the turn in the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Clark had mixed three birdies with a bogey before running into trouble at the eighth when he was unable to dislodge his ball from the thick green side fescue at Los Angeles Country Club. The 29-year-old kept his composure, getting the ball free on his next attempt and hitting a perfect chip shot to set up a clutch bogey save on a sunny day in Southern California.

Clark was forced to hit out of tall grass again on the ninth hole and once again delivered, using the slope of the green to get the ball to roll slowly toward the hole before pumping his fist after saving par. McIlroy has been excellent off the tee but has failed to make some key birdie putts and remained one back of Clark as he looks to end a nine-year major drought.

Fan favorite Fowler had bogeys on two, five and seven but birdied eight to fall to three back and will look for some back nine magic as he searches for his first major title. Sunday's winner will walk away with $3.6 million of the tournament's $20 million purse.

