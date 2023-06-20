Left Menu

"Can't describe how I'm feeling": England's Bukayo Saka after scoring hat-trick

England are on top of the table with 12 points following their victory over North Macedonia

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 23:46 IST
"Can't describe how I'm feeling": England's Bukayo Saka after scoring hat-trick
England's Bukayo Saka (Twitter: Photo/England). Image Credit: ANI
Bukayo Saka, who played a key role in England's 7-0 victory over North Macedonia in the UEFA Euro qualifiers on Tuesday, said that "it was really special display" and he "couldn't have ended it in a better way". England are on top of the table with 12 points following their victory over North Macedonia.

"I can't describe how I'm feeling right now. I'm so happy. I liked the first goal, but I'll go for the second goal as my favourite. Volley outside the box, top corner - I'll have to choose that one. Tonight was a really special display. With me and Rashy down the wings, we were really direct, really direct. They couldn't handle us," Saka said, according to the UEFA website. Asked about his teammate Alexander Arnold's new role in the midfield, Saka said he's a top player.

"At half-time, he said to me he was going to do that pass. When I scored I was looking for him to thank him. He played it perfectly. I didn't really have to break my stride. It's been a really long season. There's been some positives, and some negatives, obviously, with Arsenal. It's the end of the season now. I couldn't have ended it in a better way. Time to relax and have a break." England's captain Harry Kane opened the scoring. He also scored the seventh goal.

England took 14 shots out of which 10 were on target. North Macedonia failed to register even a single shot on target. (ANI)

