Left Menu

"More than physical it was mental stress": Suresh Raina on his career-threatening knee injury

The left-handed batter talked about how he dealt with the mental stress of never being able to compete again, the physical pain of being on crutches, and how his family and friends became his guiding light in dark times.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 13:49 IST
"More than physical it was mental stress": Suresh Raina on his career-threatening knee injury
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina (Image: Twitter@ImRaina). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina reflected on the tough times he went through after getting injured. In 2007, Raina suffered a career-ending knee injury which left him bedridden for six months. Due to this injury, he was left out of India's 2007 T20 World Cup squad.

The left-handed batter talked about how he dealt with the mental stress of never being able to compete again, the physical pain of being on crutches, and how his family and friends became his guiding light in dark times. In the show 'Home of Heroes', a JioCinema original, Suresh Raina said, "When I got injured, more than physical it was mental stress that was taking a toll on me. My family asked me to focus on recovery and not worry about the loan I had taken. The other thing that was eating me up was if I will ever get a chance again because the competition was so tough and the 2007 T20 World Cup was coming up."

"Then I decided to leave my fate in the hands of God and focused on having a good time with friends and family as this was a chance to spend time with them as I never spent more than 10-20 days in a year at home since 1998. So, with the love and blessing of my family, I waded through the choppy waters quite easily," Raina added. Raina's mindset got to a point where he thought he might never come back from his injury and play cricket again.

"Yes, that thought did cross my mind. I was stressed about the financial position that I and the family were in, especially after I took a loan. And if I don't play again, it would all be over. I realised that what was in my control is to strengthen my knee and everything else will follow," Raina signed off. Raina however overcame the injury and made a return back to the Indian squad. He ended up playing 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 International for the Indian team. He ended up scoring 768 runs in the Test format, and 5,615 runs in the ODI format with an average of 35.3. While in the T20I format, he struck 1,605 runs with a strike rate of 134.9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023