Motor racing-Verstappen wins with ease in Austria

Motor racing-Verstappen wins with ease in Austria

Double world champion Max Verstappen won Red Bull's home Austrian Grand Prix from pole position and with the fastest lap on Sunday for the team's 10th successive Formula One victory and ninth in nine races this season.

Verstappen, who also won Saturday's 100km sprint race at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, stretched his lead over Mexican team mate Sergio Perez to 81 points with his fifth win in a row and seventh of the campaign.

Charles Leclerc was second for Ferrari's milestone 800th podium and Perez went from 15th to third in a race littered with time penalties as drivers repeatedly exceeded the track limits.

