Soccer-Defender Collins joins Brentford for record fee

Brentford have signed Ireland defender Nathan Collins from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a six-year contract for a club record transfer fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Brentford did not disclose the fee but British media reported they agreed to pay Wolves 23 million pounds ($29.25 million) for the 22-year-old.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 18:19 IST
Brentford have signed Ireland defender Nathan Collins from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a six-year contract for a club record transfer fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Brentford did not disclose the fee but British media reported they agreed to pay Wolves 23 million pounds ($29.25 million) for the 22-year-old. The previous record was 21 million pounds for German forward Kevin Schade.

"He has a lot of very good abilities that we value a lot. He's a composed and calm defender. His heading in both boxes is a big thing, both in open play and from set-pieces, which is massive in the Premier League," Brentford manager Thomas Frank said. Brentford finished ninth in the Premier League last season, missing out on a European place by two points.

($1 = 0.7863 pounds)

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

