NSNIS Patiala looking to get CSR Partners for its Coaching and Sports Science education program

Sports Authority of India (SAI) during its 57th Governing Body Meeting (GBM) approved the proposal to expand the current Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to SAI's Academics and Coach Training Programs and further strengthen and support the growing demands from the sports environment in the country.

ANI | Updated: 12-07-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 23:51 IST
NSNIS Patiala (Source: Sports Authority of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Authority of India (SAI) during its 57th Governing Body Meeting (GBM) approved the proposal to expand the current Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to SAI's Academics and Coach Training Programs and further strengthen and support the growing demands from the sports environment in the country. As per the official press release, under the new initiative, the aegis of the SAI, NSNIS Patiala intends to enter into CSR partnerships with organizations of repute (companies/trusts/society/LLPs/etc.) for obtaining financial or operational support in various areas in Academics.

CSR initiatives at NSNIS Patiala will aim towards the aspects such as courses in Coach Education, development of Sports Academics Infrastructure, equipment for academic purposes and Sports Science equipment for labs, research in Sports Coaching and Sports Sciences (technical, tactical, and skill development aspects of coaching and training of athletes). Capacity building for Faculty, Coaches and Sports Scientists, International faculty exchange/exposure (including travel arrangements), student internship programs, any other Services in support of academics such as buses for transportation of the trainees of the institute; providing books for the `library, publication, Wi-Fi/technical support; providing manpower in terms of professionals/faculty/technical expertise; and any other facilities related to Coach education and development program to develop quality manpower in the sports sector through its academic programs.

The above-mentioned support will also extend to SAI's Regional Academic Centres at Bangalore, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

