Bollywood actor and Mumbai City FC co-owner Ranbir Kapoor is known to be an avid footballer and fan since his school days. After unveiling Mumbai City FC’s new home kit for the 2023-24 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 20:51 IST
Ranbir Kapoor dreams of playing football with Lionel Messi
Bollywood actor and Mumbai City FC co-owner Ranbir Kapoor (Image: Mumbai City FC). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor and Mumbai City FC co-owner Ranbir Kapoor is known to be an avid footballer and fan since his school days. After unveiling Mumbai City FC's new home kit for the 2023-24 season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his football dreams, his favourite team, Messi and how great the newly designed jersey looks.

"Every night before I sleep, I imagine myself on a football field. I don't imagine myself on a movie set or being an actor or a star, I only imagine myself being a football player wearing No 8 jersey. I dream of passing the ball to Messi and Iniesta. Sometimes I dream of playing for Mumbai City FC and sometimes for the All-Stars Club," Ranbir mentioned as he was reminded of how football played the most important part in his life since childhood. Ranbir Kapoor was also impressed with the new logo on the jersey. "It's amazing, it's very simple. We went through thorough fan consultation so they could also be part of the process. We have retained the motifs, the sea link, train, the coastline. The fortresses on either side of the crest stand as protection. We have the circle which represents the city football group and its sisters around the world," Ranbir elaborated during his Instagram Live.

The actor, who is regularly seen playing football with friends in Mumbai, says there is so much to be done when it comes to Mumbai and football. Talking about the new-look jersey and logo, he added, "Ever since PUMA has come into the picture, we've really had the finesse in the way the jersey looks and feels. I am happy that PUMA is onboard with us."

"It's been 10 years in the ISL, but there's so much to do at the grassroot level. Till we don't have our own home-grown superstars playing the ISL, I don't think we are going to stop. There is a long way to go. I can't say we've been extremely successful, for years we've had successes," he further commented. Signing off, the celebrated actor mentioned, he would never want to face off with his wife, Alia Bhatt, a top-notch actor herself too on the football field even if it's in his imagination. (ANI)

