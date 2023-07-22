Left Menu

Soccer-Midfielder Arthur joins Fiorentina on loan from Juventus

The deal includes an option to purchase the player at a later date for 20 million euros ($22.25 million). Arthur, 26, recently returned to Juve after a season-long loan spell at Liverpool, where he made just one substitute appearance, totalling 13 minutes.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 21:40 IST
Fiorentina have signed Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan, the Serie A clubs said on Saturday. The deal includes an option to purchase the player at a later date for 20 million euros ($22.25 million).

Arthur, 26, recently returned to Juve after a season-long loan spell at Liverpool, where he made just one substitute appearance, totalling 13 minutes. Having accumulated 22 Brazil caps, he was part of the national team's triumph at the 2019 Copa America.

Fiorentina finished in the eighth position in Serie A last season and experienced defeats in the Coppa Italia and The Europa Conference League finals. ($1 = 0.8990 euros)

