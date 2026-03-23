Serie A Drama: Inter's Struggles and Como's Rise

In a gripping Serie A season, Inter Milan limps into the international break on a four-match winless streak, with its league lead trimmed to six points. The league's title race intensifies with AC Milan and Napoli closing the gap.

On the rise, Como took control of the final Champions League spot by overpowering Pisa 5-0. Cesc Fabregas' club now stands three points ahead of fifth-place Juventus. The feat comes as Como mourns the loss of one of its owners, Indonesian billionaire Michael Bambang Hartono.

Lazio's recent acquisition, Kenneth Taylor, shone in their 2-0 triumph over Bologna, propelling the team into eighth place. With Taylor's two goals, Lazio continues its upward trajectory in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)