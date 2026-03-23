Left Menu

Serie A Drama: Inter's Struggles and Como's Rise

Inter Milan faces challenges as it enters the international break on a four-match winless streak, reducing its Serie A lead to six points. Meanwhile, Como seizes the Champions League spot with a commanding 5-0 win over Pisa, and Lazio's Taylor leads the club to a victory over Bologna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-03-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 09:25 IST
Serie A Drama: Inter's Struggles and Como's Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a gripping Serie A season, Inter Milan limps into the international break on a four-match winless streak, with its league lead trimmed to six points. The league's title race intensifies with AC Milan and Napoli closing the gap.

On the rise, Como took control of the final Champions League spot by overpowering Pisa 5-0. Cesc Fabregas' club now stands three points ahead of fifth-place Juventus. The feat comes as Como mourns the loss of one of its owners, Indonesian billionaire Michael Bambang Hartono.

Lazio's recent acquisition, Kenneth Taylor, shone in their 2-0 triumph over Bologna, propelling the team into eighth place. With Taylor's two goals, Lazio continues its upward trajectory in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026