Soccer-Bosnia pick Kodro as national coach for second time

Kodro, who began his club career in the mid-1980s with his hometown club Velez Mostar, played in Spain with Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Tenerife and Deportivo Alaves. Kodro has also worked as assistant coach at Real Sociedad. Bosnia are fourth in the European Championship qualifying Group J after three defeats from four matches.

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 03-08-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:47 IST
Former Bosnian national team captain Meho Kodro was named team coach on Thursday, 15 years after his first brief stint in the job, following successive defeats in their recent Euro 2024 qualifying matches. "Kodro possesses the knowledge and qualifications to take our team to the Euros," Vico Zeljkovic, the president of Bosnia's Football Association, told reporters, adding that he was chosen by a unanimous vote in the body's executive board.

Kodro, who replaces the sacked Faruk Hadzibegic, was dismissed in 2008 as coach after only five months in job after refusing to take charge of a friendly against Iran instead of a friendly against Euro 2008 qualifiers Poland. "I believe in my quality and the quality of the professional staff and players," Kodro told reporters. "There is no doubt that we can get the placement in the Euro qualifications, return confidence to players and get back public trust."

Kodro, who began his club career in the mid-1980s with his hometown club Velez Mostar, played in Spain with Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Tenerife and Deportivo Alaves. He joined Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2000, where he stayed until his retirement in 2002. Kodro has also worked as assistant coach at Real Sociedad.

Bosnia are fourth in the European Championship qualifying Group J after three defeats from four matches.

