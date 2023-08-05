Left Menu

Yunus Musah follows US teammate Christian Pulisic to American-owned AC Milan

Updated: 05-08-2023 10:07 IST
Yunus Musah follows US teammate Christian Pulisic to American-owned AC Milan
Yunus Musah is following United States teammate Christian Pulisic to American-owned AC Milan.

Musah, who was born in New York but grew up in Italy and England, signed a five-year contract with the Rossoneri on Friday following a transfer from Valencia.

Pulisic joined Milan on a four-year deal last month.

Milan is controlled by the American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners led by Gerry Cardinale, and baseball's New York Yankees are a minority investor.

The 20-year-old Musah is a midfielder who was a regular starter in his three seasons at Valencia. He spent part of his childhood in Castelfranco Veneto near Venice.

Musah has made 27 appearances for the United States.

Milan has been active in the transfer market, having also signed Noah Okafor, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders.

