Athletics-Sweden's Pettersson out of discus final after overnight review

Olympic silver medallist Simon Pettersson of Sweden has been removed from Monday's men's discus final at the World Athletics Championships after his qualifying throw was deemed to be a foul after an overnight appeal by New Zealand. Petterson's throw of 63.93 metres on Saturday was 10th best, but the Jury of Appeal rejected it for a foot foul upon review.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Petterson's throw of 63.93 metres on Saturday was 10th best, but the Jury of Appeal rejected it for a foot foul upon review. His second-best effort of 62.53 put him 21st, well outside the top-12 qualifiers for the final. "It's sad, but right should be right," Pettersson, who was informed of his disqualification on Sunday morning, told Swedish media.

"Based on the pictures I've seen, I don't question that decision. I didn't feel like I was over. Usually I do, but there have been some similar throws earlier this year when I haven't felt it." Sweden head coach Kajsa Bergqvist appealed the decision, asking for 13 athletes to be included in the final, but was unsuccessful.

"I've never heard of someone being washed up 13 hours later. He goes to bed and wakes up to this," Bergqvist said. "They've made a super blunder. The judge and video reviewer on site and everyone in the video room have missed it," she said. "New Zealand has been made aware of it and told the jury." Conor Bell of New Zealand moved up to 12th with 63.72 and qualified for the final.

Sweden's Daniel Stahl had the best throw in qualifying of 66.25.

