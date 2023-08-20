Athletics-Sweden's Pettersson out of discus final after overnight review
Olympic silver medallist Simon Pettersson of Sweden has been removed from Monday's men's discus final at the World Athletics Championships after his qualifying throw was deemed to be a foul after an overnight appeal by New Zealand. Petterson's throw of 63.93 metres on Saturday was 10th best, but the Jury of Appeal rejected it for a foot foul upon review.
Olympic silver medallist Simon Pettersson of Sweden has been removed from Monday's men's discus final at the World Athletics Championships after his qualifying throw was deemed to be a foul after an overnight appeal by New Zealand.
Petterson's throw of 63.93 metres on Saturday was 10th best, but the Jury of Appeal rejected it for a foot foul upon review. His second-best effort of 62.53 put him 21st, well outside the top-12 qualifiers for the final. "It's sad, but right should be right," Pettersson, who was informed of his disqualification on Sunday morning, told Swedish media.
"Based on the pictures I've seen, I don't question that decision. I didn't feel like I was over. Usually I do, but there have been some similar throws earlier this year when I haven't felt it." Sweden head coach Kajsa Bergqvist appealed the decision, asking for 13 athletes to be included in the final, but was unsuccessful.
"I've never heard of someone being washed up 13 hours later. He goes to bed and wakes up to this," Bergqvist said. "They've made a super blunder. The judge and video reviewer on site and everyone in the video room have missed it," she said. "New Zealand has been made aware of it and told the jury." Conor Bell of New Zealand moved up to 12th with 63.72 and qualified for the final.
Sweden's Daniel Stahl had the best throw in qualifying of 66.25.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Sweden raring to face familiar foes U.S. in World Cup last 16; Rugby-Last-gasp Mo'unga penalty gives All Blacks 23-20 win over Australia and more
PREVIEW-Soccer-United States meet Sweden in heavyweight World Cup last-16 clash
PREVIEW-Soccer-United States meet Sweden in heavyweight World Cup last-16 clash
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women's World Cup exit ever
FIFA Women's World Cup: Defending champions USA suffer quickest exit ever, Netherlands, Sweden reach quarterfinals