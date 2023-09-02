Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham sign Wales winger Johnson from Forest

"(Johnson's) departure brings an end to his 14-year association with the club, having joined the Forest Academy at the age of eight," the Midlands club said in a statement. Johnson made 108 appearances for Forest, scoring 29 goals, and starred in their promotion to the Premier League in 2022. He has 20 caps and was part of Rob Page's Wales squad for last year's World Cup. ($1 = 0.7944 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2023 03:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 03:57 IST
Soccer-Tottenham sign Wales winger Johnson from Forest

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Nottingham Forest's versatile Wales forward Brennan Johnson, the two Premier League clubs announced on Friday. The 22-year-old, who can play on the wing or as a striker, has signed a contract until 2029.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media said the fee is 47.5 million pounds ($59.79 million). "(Johnson's) departure brings an end to his 14-year association with the club, having joined the Forest Academy at the age of eight," the Midlands club said in a statement.

Johnson made 108 appearances for Forest, scoring 29 goals, and starred in their promotion to the Premier League in 2022. He has 20 caps and was part of Rob Page's Wales squad for last year's World Cup.

($1 = 0.7944 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price re...

 Global
4
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023