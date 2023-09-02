Google Doodle marks the birthday of Lily Poulett-Harris, a cricket icon

Today, Google Doodle is honoring the remarkable life of Lily Poulett-Harris, a prominent Australian cricket player and educator. Lily Poulett-Harris, originally named Harriet Lily Poulett-Harris, was born on this day in 1873 in Tasmania.

Growing up, Lily was surrounded by education and sports influences, thanks to her father's involvement in founding the University of Tasmania and heading the Hobart Boys' High School. Despite not being eligible for scholarships at her father's school, Lily took an exam alongside scholarship seekers and impressively secured the second position.

Lily Poulett-Harris was not just talented in academics but also a woman of many talents. She had a strong passion for music and could play both the violin and piano. Additionally, she had a keen interest in athletics. Her family's close connection to cricket, with her father serving as a trustee of the Southern Tasmanian Cricket Association and her older brother being a cricket player, likely ignited her love for the sport.

In 1894, Lily proposed an idea that would change the course of women's cricket in Australia. She founded the Oyster Cove Ladies Cricket Club, which is widely considered the first dedicated women's cricket organization in the country. Notably, Lily Poulett-Harris led the team as its captain and gained recognition in sports papers for her exceptional skills and graceful playing style. Her passion for cricket became a catalyst for the sport's growth in Tasmania, leading to the rapid formation of more women's cricket teams in Hobart, Huonville, Ranelagh, and Green Ponds.

Throughout her life, Lily Poulett-Harris continued to pursue her passions. She balanced teaching, cricket, and music. Her influence even extended to the church community, as two churches where she frequently played music, Saint Simon and Saint Jude Anglican Church in Woodbridge and All Saints Anglican Church in Hobart, have plaques in her honor.

Today, as we celebrate Lily Poulett-Harris's birthday, we remember her for her pioneering contributions to cricket and her tireless efforts in promoting gender equality for women and girls in Australia. She not only left an indelible mark on the world of sports but also served as an inspiration for generations to come.

Happy birthday, Lily Poulett-Harris, and thank you for your enduring legacy in Australian cricket and the empowerment of women and girls.

Also Read: Google doodle shines a spotlight on Uzbekistan Independence Day 2023