Anupam Rasayan appoints Gopal Agrawal as Chief Executive Officer

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 16:27 IST
Specialty chemicals manufacturer Anupam Rasayan India on Thursday said it has appointed Gopal Agrawal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effective from September 11.

Prior to this role, Agrawal, a chartered accountant, was Managing Director and Head of the Investment Banking business at Edelweiss.

''With his extensive experience and a proven track record in the financial and industrial sectors, we are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping our strategic direction as we embark on an exciting journey of growth and innovation,'' Anupam Rasayan Managing Director Anand Desai said in a statement.

