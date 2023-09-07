Anupam Rasayan appoints Gopal Agrawal as Chief Executive Officer
- Country:
- India
Specialty chemicals manufacturer Anupam Rasayan India on Thursday said it has appointed Gopal Agrawal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effective from September 11.
Prior to this role, Agrawal, a chartered accountant, was Managing Director and Head of the Investment Banking business at Edelweiss.
''With his extensive experience and a proven track record in the financial and industrial sectors, we are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping our strategic direction as we embark on an exciting journey of growth and innovation,'' Anupam Rasayan Managing Director Anand Desai said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gopal Agrawal
- Rasayan
- Anand Desai
- Agrawal
- Anupam Rasayan