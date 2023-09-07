Left Menu

WBBL: Melbourne Stars sign Sophia Dunkley through direct nomination

Dunkley is one of six players to commit to playing in the tournament without entering the overseas draft.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 16:32 IST
WBBL: Melbourne Stars sign Sophia Dunkley through direct nomination
England's Sophia Dunkley (Image: Melbourne Stars). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Melbourne Stars have signed England batter Sophia Dunkley through the women's Big Bash League's (WBBL) unusual direct nomination on Thursday. Dunkley is one of six players to commit to playing in the tournament without entering the overseas draft.

Dunkley was not part of the last WBBL draft on Sunday, in which seven of the eight WBBL clubs chose only two international players, with each club able to take three, and six of them committed to signing the six players who chose to skip the draft. Still just 25 years of age, Dunkley has played 47 T20 internationals for England, after making her debut in 2018. In the recent Women's Hundred, Dunkley averaged 37 with the bat, striking at over 138. She was the fifth-leading run scorer, despite only playing 7 games.

With the ability to bowl leg spin, Dunkley will also provide the Melbourne Stars with another option with the ball. "We are rapt to be able to add someone of Sophia's quality to the Stars squad," said General Manager Blair Crouch in Melbourne Stars' press release.

"To secure three of the English starting XI is a testament to the strength of the WBBL as one of the leading domestic competitions in the world. We will make announce our final list additions in the coming weeks." Current Melbourne Stars Squad: Maia Bouchier (ENG), Alice Capsey (ENG), Sophie Day, Sophia Dunkley (ENG), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Annabel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023