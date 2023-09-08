Left Menu

Tennis-Gauff beats Muchova to reach US Open final after match disrupted by protestors

Gauff, who had beaten Muchova in the Cincinnati final last month to claim the biggest title of her career, fed off the energy of the home crowd to get past the Czech once again. The match was delayed by roughly 50 minutes early in the second set as tournament officials removed two protesters from the stands but struggled to remove a third, who had apparently glued himself to the iconic tennis venue.

American Coco Gauff beat Karolina Muchova 6-4 7-5 to reach her first U.S. Open final on Thursday after the match was halted for nearly an hour when an environmental activist glued his feet to the floor of Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff, who had beaten Muchova in the Cincinnati final last month to claim the biggest title of her career, fed off the energy of the home crowd to get past the Czech once again.

Gauff, the sixth seed, will next face the winner of the other semi-final between compatriot Madison Keys and Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

