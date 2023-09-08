Labuschagne makes statement ahead of World Cup with match-winning 80 for Australia against SA

Batter Marnus Labuschagne made a timely statement after his omission from the World Cup 2023 squad with a gutsy, match-winning half-century and century stand with Ashton Agar to guide Australia to three-wicket win over South Africa in the first ODI of five-match series on Friday night. With this win, Australia has taken a 1-0 lead in the series. Labuschagne was surprisingly left out of Australia's World Cup squad earlier this month and the experienced right-hander only got his chance to show his wares in the XI for the first ODI against the Proteas when teammate Cameron Green was concussed after being hit on the helmet by Kagiso Rabada.

Put to bat first, South Africa failed to make a good start in their home conditions. Opener Quinton de Kock (11) and Rassie van der Dussen (8) fell quickly, with Marcus Stoinis having a role to play in each wicket. SA was restricted to 33/2. Proteas could score only score 25 runs at a loss of one wicket in the first ten overs, which is the mandatory powerplay. Aiden Markram joined forces with skipper Temba Bavuma. SA reached the 50-run mark in 15.3 overs. The partnership was cut short at just 37 runs with Cameron Green getting Markram for just 19 after he was caught by Alex Carey.

SA reached the 100-run mark in 25.2 overs. But they lost some quick wickets, with Heinrich Klassen (14) and David Miller (0) losing their wickets to Stoinis and pacer Josh Hazlewood. SA sunk to 100/5. Bavuma reached his fifty in 78 balls, comprising five fours, and put on a 57-run stand with Marco Jansen, who scored 32 in 40 balls with three fours and a six. SA lost their way once again after Jansen's wicket, but Bavuma held the inning together. SA had reached 150 runs in 35.2 overs.

The lone warrior Bavuma took SA to 200 runs in 47.2 overs. The skipper produced his fifth ODI century in 136 balls with 11 fours and a six. By the time SA was bundled out for 222 in 49 overs, he was unbeaten on 114 in 142 balls with 13 fours and a six. Hazlewood (3/41), and Stoinis (2/20) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Sean Abbott, Agar, Zampa and Green got one wicket each.

In the chase of 223, Australia had a horror start. In the powerplay, they lost four wickets and Green was concussed. David Warner (0), Mitchell Marsh (17), Josh Inglis (1) and Travis Head (33 28 balls with six fours and a six) lost their wickets quickly, reducing Australia to 56/4 in 8.4 overs. At the end of the powerplay, Australia was 69/4.

Alex Carey (3) and Marcus Stoinis (17) also lost their wickets, sinking Australia to 93/6. The trio of Jansen, Rabada and Gerald Coetzee had unleashed destruction on Aussies. But Marnus stayed strong and had match-saving partnerships, first with Sean Abbott (9), which helped Australia cross 100 runs in 14.1 overs, and then an unbeaten 112-run partnership with Agar (48 in 69 balls with three fours and a six) that helped Australia snatch the win from jaws of defeat. Labuschagne scored 80* in 93 balls with eight fours.

Rabada (2/48) and Coetzee (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for SA. Labuschagne won the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock. (ANI)

